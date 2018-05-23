Candidate names for CMSD superintendent search released

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Shortly after the special meeting where the decision was made to not send former Columbus Schools Superintendent, Dr. Philip Hickman’s appeal, that he was wrongfully fired by the district, to court, we received the names of the three candidates looking to fill the role of Superintendent for Columbus Schools.

The first of the three is former Asst. Superintendent of Jackson Public Schools, Dr. Otha Belcher Jr.

Belcher has only been at J.P.S. for the last year and recently turned down the position of Superintendent for the Warren-Vicksburg District.

The next is Dr. Lois Kappler, project manager of Mississippi State’s Research and Curriculum Unit and former teacher at Lee Middle School.

The final name is former assistant superintendent at Bay St. Louis – Waveland School District, Dr. Cherie Labat.

In her years as principal at Waveland Middle School (2006-17), Labat brought the Middle School up to a high performing school, averaging a B rating from 2012-17.

These three will be available on May 31st at the Cook Auditorium for a public forum, residents are invited to attend.

On June 1st, there will be final interviews, and by the end of the day CMSD will have its new Superintendent.