Candidates for the chief of police in Aberdeen may now apply

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Candidates for chief of police in Aberdeen may begin qualifying to run for office.
The Board of Alderman has scheduled the election for July 6th.
Candidates have until June 16th to submit their paperwork and qualify.
Longtime Chief Henry Randle died earlier this month. The special election will allow voters to name a new head law enforcement officer for the city.
Aberdeen is one of a few towns in north Mississippi that elects a police chief. Most local communities have moved to a chief appointed by city leaders.