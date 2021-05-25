Candidates for the chief of police in Aberdeen may now apply

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Candidates for chief of police in Aberdeen may begin qualifying to run for office.

The Board of Alderman has scheduled the election for July 6th.

- Advertisement -

Candidates have until June 16th to submit their paperwork and qualify.

Longtime Chief Henry Randle died earlier this month. The special election will allow voters to name a new head law enforcement officer for the city.

Aberdeen is one of a few towns in north Mississippi that elects a police chief. Most local communities have moved to a chief appointed by city leaders.