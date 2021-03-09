Candidates spoke today with a local political group about their goals

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some candidates wanting to lead Columbus talk about their goals.

The Lowndes County Republican Women hosted an event to allow those running in the municipal election to speak.

Only six of the 14 candidates took the opportunity to speak.

The mayoral race and four councilmen races are being contested.

The primary election will be April sixth.

WCBI and The Commercial Dispatch are teaming up to host a forum for the same candidates.

It will be held on March 25th inside The Lyceum at Lee, which is the old Lee High School.

There’s a chance your question could be asked to those wanting to lead our city.

You can attend the event or watch it live on WCBI.com

You can sign up for the event here.