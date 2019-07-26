Candlelight vigil to be held Arykah White

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a week after the tragic shooting death of Arykah White, family, friends, and community members will meet at Columbus High School to remember her.

Arykah was shot and killed last Saturday at a Sweet 16 party at the Propst Park Community Activity Center.

Investigators said she was an innocent bystander after accused gunman, Curtis Lathan, 17, allegedly fired shots.

Saturday night at 7:30 there will be a candlelight vigil and balloon release remembering her young life.

In a new release from Columbus Police, public information officer Joe Dillon said the city will not be releasing additional details on the case as an intensive investigation is underway.