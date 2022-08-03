OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County.

However, her time in prison could change.

Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder.

Now, her attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider that prison sentence.

They claim the victim’s family has requested Sanders not be sentenced for that long of a time period.

Sanders pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 30-year-old Laquilla Clark in March 2021.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Hickory Grove road.

Clark lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

The hearing is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Oktibbeha County.