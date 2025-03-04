Capital Murder inmate escapes Mississippi State penitentiary

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate currently serving a life sentence for Capital Murder has escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

71-year-old Nevin Kerr Whetstone is 6’0 ft. and weighs about 175 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Whetstone is serving a life sentence for Capital Murder in Lee County in 1983.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Whetstone could be wearing green and white pants.

If you see Whetstone, DO NOT confront him.

Immediately call 911, or the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

