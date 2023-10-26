Captured: Man faces charges in Webster, Grenada counties

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man on the run from Webster County law enforcement is in jail.

William Oakman is facing grand larceny, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges in Webster County.

Sheriff David Gore said the charges stem from separate incidents that happened more than two months ago.

Oakman was facing felony charges in Grenada County. He was accused of taking money out of his brother’s bank account.

Oakman was on parole for a prior conviction.

Gore told WCBI that more charges were possible in the Webster County investigations.

