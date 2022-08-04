Car chase ends with vehicle crash and murder suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Thursday night chase in Columbus ends with a vehicle crash and a murder suspect behind bars.

On Wednesday investigators with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for Freddie Williams.

Williams is the chief suspect in the July 9th death of Willie Dickerson. Dickerson was shot to death in the 300 block of Swedenburg Circle.

Deputies spotted Freddie Williams near the 24 hundred block of Waterworks Road around 11-30 last night.