Car chase in Oxford lands a man behind bars

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) -A chase through Oxford ends with an Ocean Springs man in the Lafayette County Jail.

On Monday, August 18, an Oxford Police officer pulled a vehicle over on Highway 334 after reportedly noticing several traffic violations.

The driver, identified as Kelsey Jennings of Ocean Springs, came to a stop just past Wilson Road, but not for long.

When the officer approached the car, Jennings reportedly sped off onto Highway 6.

Oxford Police said Jennings then went up the wrong way onto the on ramp to Highway 6 from Old Taylor Road, and merged onto Highway 6, travelling east in the westbound lanes.

He reportedly hit another car and continued going the wrong way on 6 to South Lamar Boulevard.

Jennings’ vehicle became disabled due to damage from the crash, and he took off on foot.

Police caught him on Buchanan Avenue.

He was charged with Felony Fleeing and several misdemeanors.

Jennings was on parole.

The Department of Corrections placed a hold on him.

