Car chase through Columbus due to possible domestic situation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An incident that stretched across two counties ends on a busy north Columbus street.

Here is viewer video right after the traffic stop on Military Road this afternoon.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says his officers were told to be on the lookout for two vehicles chasing each other.

There were also reports of a gun possibly being involved.

Once the vehicles were stopped, Shelton says no gun was found and no arrest was made.

Investigators believe it was a domestic situation, where a husband and wife were chasing each other.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says it assisted in the call that originated in Clay County.

We have reached out to law enforcement in Clay County to ask whether charges could be filed there.

WCBI will update this story as more information becomes available.