COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is killed in a two car crash in Columbus this morning.

The two vehicle accident happened on Highway 45, near Crescent Drive.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says one person died in the accident, but their name is not being released at this time.

Traffic was backed up to near Bluecutt Road as crews worked to clear the scene.

Columbus Police are investigating the crash.