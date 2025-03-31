Car crash claims the life of a young woman in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, ALA. (WCBI) A single-vehicle crash around 7:25 pm, March 29, has claimed the life of an Aliceville woman.

24-year-old Ariana C. Lang was fatally injured when the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving, left the roadway, and struck a ditch before striking a brick culvert.

Lang was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 2-year-old, who was a passenger in the Malibu, was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash happened on Franconia Road, which is about one mile north of Aliceville, in Pickens County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate this car crash.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.