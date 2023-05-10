Car crash in Alabama kills 5 people; 4 of them from Lowndes County

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A car crash on an Alabama highway claimed the lives of five people. Four of them were from Lowndes County.

The two-vehicle crash happened a little after 10 Wednesday morning on Interstate 59, northbound just south of Attalla in Etowah County, Alabama.

A 2001 Chevy Malibu collided with a 2009 Toyota Tundra pick-up.

The driver of the Malibu, Jimie Francisco of Crossville, Alabama was fatally injured.

The Toyota caught fire. The driver, Nelson Loesa-Fernandez of Caledonia, and three passengers: Cesar Arano-Rosales and Yadira Loesa-Fernandez, both of Columbus, and Norma A. Gonzalez-Garcia of Caledonia all died at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.

