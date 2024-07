Columbus Fire & Rescue battle early morning fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were up early putting out flames.

Firefighters were on the scene around 5 a.m. on Friday at the 800 block of 17th Street North for a fire at an abandoned structure.

Fire Chief Duane Hughes said the home was unoccupied.

The home suffered minor damage as the fire was suppressed by firefighters with a small fire extinguisher.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

