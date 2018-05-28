A Car Crash Takes The Life Of A Louisville Woman

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville woman is dead, after a two car crash on Highway 25 Monday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident happened at the intersection of Highway 25 and Sturgis Road in Winston County, about 12:15.

- Advertisement -

Troopers believe the car, 79 year-old Ida White, was driving entered the crossover of Highway 25, attempting to go east onto Sturgis Road and crossed in front of another car.

The driver of the second car, 40 year-old Jones McArthur, hit the passenger side of White’s vehicle.

She died on the way to the hospital.

The Monroe, Louisiana, man is stable at a Starkville hospital.

MHP continues to investigate the crash.