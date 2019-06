CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A driver walks away with minor injuries after his car ran off the road in Caledonia, Sunday evening.

First responders say the driver was traveling eastbound on Spruill Road, when he lost control of the car, causing it to flip over and then land on the side of the road.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the district 2 volunteer fire department responded.