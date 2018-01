PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- One person was taken to the hospital after crashing their car into an area church.

Images sent to WCBI by Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin, gives us a glimpse at some of the damage.

Chief Martin says just before 5 p.m. Thursday, the car crashed into the West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc.

No one was in the church at the time.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Pontotoc Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.