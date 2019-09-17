Car crashes into Trump Plaza in Westchester, New York

Houston prepares for heavy rain from Imelda
Imelda made landfall near Freeport, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon as a tropical storm, but has since been downgraded
1H ago
American cancer survivor sets English Channel swimming record
Sarah Thomas, 37, survived breast cancer last year before swimming 130 miles — four times across the Channel — to set a record
3H ago
American inside Syrian prison says he was recruited to ISIS online
Inside a high-security prison in Syria, CBS News met a 22-year-old man from Minneapolis
4H ago
Pompeo heads to Saudi Arabia amid fallout from oil plant attack
The secretary of state has placed blame on Iran for the attack that knocked out part of the world’s oil supply
5H ago
Exit polls show rocky future for Netanyahu
The longest-serving leader in Israeli history was seeking a fourth consecutive term in office and fifth overall but faces stiff competition
5H ago