LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County driver takes a tumble after her car flips in a sharp curve.

The crash happened on South Frontage Road, near the Airport Road intersection, just after one Friday afternoon.

As the driver rounded the curve, the car went into the median and overturned after hitting the fence.

The car landed near some trees.

It appears one person was taken to the hospital.

State troopers are investigating the crash.