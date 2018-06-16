Car Runs Into Lil Caesar’s Pizza

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tense moments for Lil Caesar’s Pizza customers Saturday as a vehicle ran through the Columbus location store front.

Just before 2 p.m., the Columbus Police and Fire Department responded to a call that a gray pick up truck ran through 2 sections of glass windows.

- Advertisement -

A mother and child were sitting at a table when the truck’s impact pushed the 2 customers forward all the way up to counter.

City spokes person Joe Dillon says the vehicle was traveling at a slow pace. The customers sustained minor injuries.

The driver was transported to Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle Hospital by a police cruiser, and the customers drove themselves.

After being released, the driver was booked and charged with a DUI. The store closed for the day to make repairs.