Car stalls in flood waters in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – More than two inches of rain in just a few hours flooded Columbus streets.

15th Street South and College Street normally overflow during heavy rains.

Earlier in the day, a car was stalled in the high waters. A tow truck eventually got it out.

Columbus police blocked off the street.

A number of other streets were also flooded.

Several accidents were also reported during the heavy rains that fell most of the morning.

