LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Alabama State Troopers are investigating a crash that happened on Highway 18, just before the Mississippi border.

Troopers and firemen responded to a car that swerved off the road and caught fire around 11:00 this morning.

- Advertisement -

The fire was extinguished, but the interior of the car was severely burned.

No word yet on the condition of the driver.

The crash is under investigation.