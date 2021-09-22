Car theft ring investigation could span across two states

Choctaw Regional Medical Center employees called the sheriff's department about four suspicious vehicles that pulled into the hospital parking lot.

ATTALLA/CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning new details about a car theft ring investigation that could span across two states.

Now, the FBI is also investigating the case.

The second suspect arrested in the case is Johnny Carter.

He’s charged with burglary and felony taking of a motor vehicle in Kosciusko.

Carter is charged with burglary and receiving stolen property.

Teon Garrett has also been arrested in the investigation. Kosciusko police say both men are from Bessemer, Alabama.

Four of the six vehicles stolen from a Kosciusko dealership have been recovered.

However, the investigation started Sunday night in Ackerman.

Choctaw Regional Medical Center employees called the sheriff’s department about four suspicious vehicles that pulled into the hospital parking lot.

As deputies and Ackerman police investigated, it turned into a high-speed chase that ended in Lowndes County.

One suspect was arrested in Starkville and the other in Lowndes County.

Investigators are not sure how wide-spread this theft ring is but believe it stretches far beyond Kosciusko.

Law enforcement are still searching for two more suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.