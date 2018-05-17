Car clears out corner of trailer in odd Lee County wreck

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It ended better than it looks. A woman escapes serious injury after crashing into a mobile home near Eggville.

Lee County deputies say around 11am a Honda veered across lanes and hit the trailer on County Road 1498, which was around 20 yards away from the road

The driver and only occupant was trapped inside and later taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Luckily, no one was home at the time.

The incident remains under investigation.