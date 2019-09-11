Car and train collide in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Scary moments Wednesday morning.

A car collided with a train, but everyone escaped without injury.

The accident happened about 10:30 Wednesday morning on Hughes Road, near Frisco Road, in southern Lowndes County.

Deputies said the driver of a white Chevy was checked out by paramedics, as a precaution.

The front of the car was destroyed after the vehicle landed in a ditch.

Alabama and Gulf Coast Railroad owns the tracks.

No injuries were reported on the train.

Lowndes County deputies are investigating the crash.