Cardi B and Bernie Sanders meet to talk politics

A historic political summit is going down on Instagram this week — Bernie Sanders and rapper Cardi B met to talk about the 2020 presidential election. While the video of their discussion has not yet been released, both parties teased their sit-down on social media.

“Not me, US,” Cardi wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself sitting down with Sanders for the encounter. She thanked Sanders for sharing his plans to change the country with her.

“A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be ?” Cardi explained. “I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered.”

She told fans to stay tuned for video of her conversation with Sanders, during which which they discussed economic, racial, and social justice. “Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country. LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!” she wrote.

Sanders also shared an image from their meeting. “Today [Cardi B] and I finally met. We had a great conversation about the future of America,” the senator from Vermont tweeted. “And let me tell you: Cardi B is right. Together, we’ll get millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country. Stay tuned for our video coming soon!”

Today @iamcardib and I finally met. We had a great conversation about the future of America. And let me tell you: Cardi B is right. Together, we’ll get millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country. Stay tuned for our video coming soon! pic.twitter.com/L9mQ8InMZu — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 30, 2019

While Cardi B has not officially endorsed Sanders, she has tweeted favorably about him in the past. “I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016,” she wrote on July 16. “This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

Cardi is no stranger to American politics and history. She has often talked about her interest in history as a high school student. In fact, she recently spoke about that interest while sharing a clip of Sanders’ recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

She posted a clip in which Sanders says Cardi B is one of his supporters and that they have talked on the phone before. “She is really smart, and she is deeply concerned with what is happening in this country,” Sanders told Kimmel.

“This makes me so happy ! I know my High school history teacher is so happy,” Cardi wrote in the caption to the clip, adding, “believe it or not guys I was in advance placement in high school for Government and history it was a subject that I learn fast cause I naturally love it!”

In the post she also encouraged fans to take time getting to know the presidential candidates during the 2020 campaign. In another Instagram video shared on Monday, the rapper encouraged influencers and vloggers to use their platforms to share information about the Democratic presidential candidates.