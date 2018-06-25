Career coaches go through intensive training

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A group of coaches have spent hours training for a mission that can impact the entire state. The coaches are looking to help equip high school students with the plans and tools they need for a productive and prosperous life after graduation.

Bill Renick is giving career coaches the fundamentals they will need to help high school students map out their game plan for success.

“The emphasis of this particular career coach project is that these career coaches will be totally focused on the development of pathways for students after they get out of school, so they can prepare for what they want to do to get out of school,” Renick said.

The Toyota Wellspring Education Endowment Fund at the CREATE Foundation has hired 11 career coaches for high schools in Pontotoc, Lee and Union Counties.

Career coaches have undergone extensive training, letting them know what resources are available to high school students as they look to the future, and what local companies need in a workforce.

“There is still a big demand for jobs requiring a little more than high school education, perhaps, but not necessarily a four year degree, those jobs are in high demand,” Renick said.

Career coaches will also let students know about internships, apprenticeships, and future trends in a variety of career fields, throughout Northeast Mississippi.

“Kids have goals in mind, but they don’t have a plan in place, so we’re helping them connect those dots to put their plan in place,” said Erica Golden, a career coach.

“I think the greatest part of it will be that students will have a different avenue of what they can do and want to do, instead of what’s been put in front of them in the past, of just going to college and following that traditional path,” said Dee Coleman, a career coach.

Career coaches will start working with students when the new school year begins this August.

Career coaches will visit their schools before the new year starts, and also will speak to various business and industry leaders about the initiative.