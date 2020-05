TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo caregiver was accused of taking a large amount of money from an elderly disabled person.

Mary Smith, 51, was charged with three counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

- Advertisement -

Investigators alleged Smith took the money for personal use.

Smith was arrested after a search warrant on a home in the Mount Vernon area. Lee County Sheriff’s Department began investigating after being contacted by Adult Protective Services.

Smith’s bond is set at $75,000.