Caretaker arrested, one sought after child test positive for meth

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Plantersville woman is arrested and the search is on for another suspect after Lee County investigators say a 3-year-old test positive for methamphetamine.

Cassie Neely, 35, was taken into custody on August 4th and is being held with a $100,000 bond.

Deputies say they’re still looking for 47-year-old Paul Leathers. They believe he’s driving a Ford F-150 silver truck and in the Mooreville area.

This investigation started after deputies got a tip that a toddler had tested positive for amphetamines and meth.

Neely and Leathers were the alleged caretakers. All the children were taken from the home.

Investigators say both Neely and Leathers have a lengthy criminal past. If you know where Leathers is, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.