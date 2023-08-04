Carjacking in Itawamba County leads to arrest in Nettleton

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A carjacking in Itawamba County led to an arrest in Nettleton.

On Thursday, Itawamba County deputies were called to a home on Carolina Road about an assault and car theft.

A woman at the home had been getting ready to leave when a man reportedly came up, forced her car door open, and began hitting her in the head and body.

The man then took the car.

The victim was able to give deputies a good description of the man and the car.

A short time later the vehicle was spotted in Nettleton.

Nettleton police arrested Gary Lyn Delashmit.

He was taken to the Itawamba County jail and charged with Carjacking.

