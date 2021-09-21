Carmigo will offer 50 new jobs in northeast Mississippi

Carmigo, the company that offers an online vehicle marketplace, is moving its headquarters to Tupelo.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- More job opportunities are heading to Tupelo. Carmigo connects individual sellers and dealers through an online vehicle marketplace.

The software company will set up its headquarters in Tupelo with plans to hire 50 people over the next two years. The company is looking for software developers and operations employees to continue the improvement of the digital marketplace.

Carmigo also operates in Tennessee and Alabama.

For more information go to https://www.carmigo.io/career-page/