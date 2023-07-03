Carroll Co. deputies respond to call of men holding gun out of car window

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you might be involved in illegal activity, it’s usually not a good idea to wave guns at people.

That’s something two men in Carroll County learned the hard way this weekend.

Sunday, Carroll County deputies responded to a report of two men driving around North Carrollton holding a rifle out of the car window in a threatening manner.

Deputies found a car matching the suspect description. When they pulled it over, they reportedly spotted the barrel of a rifle in the backseat.

During a search of the car, they reportedly found not only the rifle but also another firearm that had recently been reported stolen.

They also said they found cocaine, Xanax, pot, and cash on the passenger in the car.

Deputies arrested the driver, Ladell Swims Junior of Grenada, and the passenger, Jaquaveous Swims of Greenwood, on several charges.

Both men are in the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility awaiting their initial appearances.

