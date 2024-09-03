Carroll Co. man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Carroll County man with a long history of run-ins with the law will spend the next 15 years in federal prison.

Robert Earl Givens, Jr. of Carrollton, Mississippi entered a guilty plea in federal court to a charge of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud.

According to the plea and other court documents, Givens took part in a scheme to defraud several banks across Mississippi by obtaining fraudulent loans for heavy equipment.

The crime included the use of forged signatures, falsified documents, and fraudulent representations to bank employees.

Givens has prior convictions for embezzlement, fraud, bad checks, forgery, and possession of stolen property.

He is known to have used money from fraudulent loans to pay off other loans, and to finance his gambling.

He was sentenced to 189 months in prison.

