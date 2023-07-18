Carroll County deputies respond to possible burglary, find property shot up

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies in Carroll County made an arrest in a strange case.

On Sunday, they were called out to County Road 130 in the Teoc area for a possible burglary.

When they got there, they found two homes and two vehicles had been shot up with a high-powered rifle.

When they surveyed the damage to the homes, they also found that rocks and debris had been thrown into both homes, causing a large amount of damage.

Deputies called in K-9 Officer Nyla to assist in finding the suspect.

She led them to the home of Sidney Taylor. After further investigation, Taylor was arrested.

He was charged with four counts of malicious mischief, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Taylor was on house arrest on drug charges. A justice court judge denied bond in this case.

