Carroll County jail inmate back in custody after escaping prison

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate and a jail employee have a short run of freedom, but it came crashing down.

39-year-old Ryan Burks was discovered missing after a routine count at the Carroll County Regional Correction Facility.

Jailers quickly learned a kitchen employee was also missing and left in a vehicle with Burks.

The vehicle was spotted in Lafayette County.

After a pursuit, that car crashed and both people were taken into custody.

The female employee was taken to the hospital for treatment. Charges are coming for her.

Burks is serving a 30-year sentence for two counts of sexual battery and one count of burglary.

More information is expected to be released later.

