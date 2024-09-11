Carroll County jail inmate back in custody after escaping prison
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate and a jail employee have a short run of freedom, but it came crashing down.
39-year-old Ryan Burks was discovered missing after a routine count at the Carroll County Regional Correction Facility.
Jailers quickly learned a kitchen employee was also missing and left in a vehicle with Burks.
The vehicle was spotted in Lafayette County.
After a pursuit, that car crashed and both people were taken into custody.
The female employee was taken to the hospital for treatment. Charges are coming for her.
Burks is serving a 30-year sentence for two counts of sexual battery and one count of burglary.
More information is expected to be released later.