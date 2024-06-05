Carroll County traffic stop leads to drug arrests

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are facing drug charges in Carroll County after a traffic stop.

Deputies made the stop Tuesday on Highway 35 North near Carrollton.

They found approximately 115 grams of methamphetamine and one pound of marijuana.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Venessa Dawn Horne of Carrollton. She’s charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute. She was booked into the Grenada County Jail.

They also arrested 45-year-old Casey Turner Sanders and charged her with possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Leflore County Jail.

The investigation into the case continues. More arrests are possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X