Carter Signs To Play Professional Basketball Overseas

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Former Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Tyson Carter will get his chance at professional basketball across the Atlantic Ocean.

The Starkville-native signing with Lavrio Aegean Cargo located in Laurium, Greece. The club competing in the FIBA Europe Cup for the first time in the 2018-2019 season.

Contract ✍️@Tyson23Carter will start his pro career with Lavrio Aegean Cargo (Greece)! #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/Xy22Gohh8D — Mississippi State MBK (@HailStateMBK) June 16, 2020

Carter had a career year in his senior season as Mississippi State, averaging career highs in points per game (13.9), minutes per game (28.6), and assists per game (3.1).