Carter Signs To Play Professional Basketball Overseas

By
Tom Eble
-
0

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Former Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Tyson Carter will get his chance at professional basketball across the Atlantic Ocean.

The Starkville-native signing with Lavrio Aegean Cargo located in Laurium, Greece. The club competing in the FIBA Europe Cup for the first time in the 2018-2019 season.

- Advertisement -

Carter had a career year in his senior season as Mississippi State, averaging career highs in points per game (13.9), minutes per game (28.6), and assists per game (3.1).

 

Report a Typo
SHARE