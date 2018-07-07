Carver High School 50th Class Reunion

TUPELO, Miss.(WCBI) – Alumni from one of northeast Mississippi’s most legendary black high schools gathered in Tupelo today for a reunion.

The outside of what is now Carver Elementary School hasn’t changed much over the years.

- Advertisement -

There is some remodeling going on. Built in 1939, Carver High School served Tupelo’s black students before desegregation in the early 1970’s.

This weekend, alumni took part in a parade down North Green Street as part of a reunion celebration.

Tupelo Councilwoman, Nettie Davis, graduated in 1959.

“It’s legacy for us. It’s something so many memories involved. Our teachers who made us leaders and helped us be successful in life were right up there at Carver. It was a lot of memories that you’ll never forget,” said Davis.

“We’re just trying to keep this legacy alive because many great people came out of this area up here out of Carver and were great role models and we don’t think this should be forgotten,” said Carver Alumnus Robert Trice.

Trice, who is a former mayor of Verona and co-chair of this weekend’s event, says school was serious business back then.

“There was no where to hide to do anything wrong because it was like everywhere you turned there was a parent. If one of them had trouble with you, you were going to have trouble when you got home, so it kept us focused on trying to get an education and things of that nature. It was like family. It was all about loving one another and taking care of and looking out for one and another,” said Trice.

“Carver was a family, and the teachers just did everything they could to help everyone. No difference in the students. All were one,” said Trice.

Davis, who played quarterback for Carver, says the school had great athletic teams.

“You had to be tough. You had to be dedicated willing to be a team member,” said Davis.

Class of 1967 alumnus, Betty Lou Walker, says Carver taught people how to survive.

“Nowadays and for some time now, the schools teach children how to pass tests. Carver prepared us for life. They taught us how to love and how to survive,” said Walker.

What is the message for today’s young people?

“They also need to learn where we came from to where we have come now. If they knew how hard it was for many of us when we were coming up, they would respect education, respect their teachers, and their elders in giving them directions on the right things to do,” said Davis.

Tonight, roughly 250 Carver Alums gathered at St. Paul United Methodist Church for a banquet.