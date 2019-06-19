CASA Students Learn About Conservation, Beautification At Tree Farm Field Trip

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Children at summer camp had a chance to learn all about the important role trees play in the eco system and also how a city’s quality of life is improved by greenery.

The Church After School Association, or CASA, took kids to the Tupelo Tree Farm for a field trip. Children learned about the tree farm, how trees that eventually end up in medians and throughout the city get their start at the six acre plot of land.

The tour was set up by the city’s public works department as a way to help educate children about the valuable resource in the southern part of Tupelo.

“Not a lot of people know we have the tree farm and all we do and just educate the children on why Tupelo is named Tupelo, after the Tupelo tree, as well as the different types of trees we plant throughout the city,” said Kristen Rush, of Tupelo Public Works.

“I learned about keeping Tupelo beautiful and making sure it’s clean so the trees can live, so we can have oxygen because trees produce oxygen for us to breathe,” said Ava Mordecai, a CASA student.

The director of “Keep Tupelo Beautiful” also talked to CASA students about the work of that department, and students also met the mascot, the Tupelo Bee.