STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Carrington Nursing Home in Starkville.

A second resident is being treated at OCH with possible symptoms.

Dr. Cameron Huxford with OCH is helping coordinate testing and treatment at his clinic and at the hospital.

Huxford confirms reports from family members who have loved ones at the Carrington.

WCBI has reached out to the Carrington for comment.