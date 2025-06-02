Case remains unsolved for missing man in Alcorn Co.

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Thursday, May 29, marks six years since Steven Oster disappeared in Corinth.

Oster was last seen on May 29, 2019, at 11 County Road 709 in Corinth, Mississippi.

At the time, he was seen talking to an unknown male in a red truck.

He has not been seen or heard from since that day.

His family said it is unlike him not to make contact with them for more than a couple of days, and they fear foul play is involved.

Oster’s brother, Eric, was also reported missing around the same time.

His body was found in October 2019.

Steven Oster remains missing, and his case is unsolved.

If you have any information about Mr. Steven Oster’s disappearance, please contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office or use the P3 Tips app.

Remember that you can report anonymously.