Casey Lott files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen after canceled show

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Refunds on tickets may not be enough for some fans.

That’s why attorney Casey Lott has filed a class action lawsuit against the singer Morgan Wallen.

The complaint alleges that concertgoers incurred other expenses as well.

The class action is asking for, among other things, reimbursement for all expenses for class members at the show. This could include lodging, transportation, tickets, merchandise, and food.

The complaint also alleges that refunds have not been made at the time of filing.

The complaint also lists John Does. This allows the victims to come back at a later date and name future defendants in the suit.

