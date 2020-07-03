JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi casinos now require face coverings for visitors to the property.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission ordered everyone inside a casino property to wear a mask that covers the face and nose.

In a press release, the commission says the decision was based on guidance from the State Health Officer and to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Gamblers will be able to remove masks temporarily while eating or drinking or when asked by casino staff for identification.

Guests will be warned but could be asked to leave if they continue to not wear a mask.

The new rules begin Friday night.