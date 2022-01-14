Cason Water and Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Dept. searching for theft

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Cason Water and the Monroe County Sheriff’s office are searching for the suspect involved in stealing equipment.

The Clay Hill facility was broken into last night.

The theft got away with a catalytic converter, and all tools and equipment were taken from there shop.

Cason Water wants customers to know that the water was not tampered with and samples have been taken.

If you have any information, please contact Cason water or the Monroe County Sheriff’s department.