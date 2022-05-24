Catalytic converters stolen off of two church vans in Ackerman

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Thieves hit two vehicles parked at an Ackerman church.

Police Chief Tim Cook says catalytic converters were cut off church vans at Enon Cumberland Presbyterian.

The crime happened sometime between May 8th and May 22nd.

Cook tells WCBI this is the first catalytic converter theft reported in the town.

Calls to law enforcement in Webster, Oktibbeha, and Clay counties reveal several churches and businesses have been hit by similar thefts this year.

No arrest has been made in the Ackerman incident.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.