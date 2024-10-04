Catfish Alley Studio hosts grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Music used to be part of the atmosphere of Catfish Alley in Columbus, whether it was Blues from Big Joe Williams and Bogus Ben Covington or Soul coming out of the old Casanova Club in later years.

But for the past few year things have been relatively quiet, until recently.

Catfish Alley Studio held its grand opening on October 3.

As you might have guessed, it featured live music, as well as studio tours, and food.

There was even a guitar giveaway.

Along with a full studio for multi-track recording, Catfish Alley features lessons for players of any age and at every level from beginner on up on a variety of instruments.

