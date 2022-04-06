Catfish in the Alley coming back to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Springtime favorite is back in Columbus this weekend.

Catfish in the Alley comes to town Thursday.

The 3-day event features Food, Crafts, and Music.

This year’s Catfish in the Alley features a stellar musical line-up.

Thursday night’s kick-off at the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center starts at 5 PM and features Just a Few Cats.

Friday there’s a special lunch-time treat with local favorites Keith and Margie.

And Saturday there’s a full slate of Blues starting at 10 AM with Big Joe Shelton, Terry “Harmonica” Bean, Eden Brent, and Jamell Richardson.

The music and the food celebrate the block of 4th Street South known as Catfish Alley and its historic role as the center of African American social and business life in Downtown Columbus.

“We started this program about 12 or 13 years ago, and Catfish Alley was known as the African American hub, and where all the African Americans, and others as well, would go down to the river, catch the catfish, and bring it up to Catfish Alley, and sell the catfish,”

The concerts are free. There will also be food and drink vendors and area artisans selling their creations.