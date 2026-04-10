Catfish in the Alley continues Saturday

COLUMBUS, Miss., (WCBI) – Friday from noon until 2, people who were downtown at the Welcome Center were able to grab lunch and enjoy the blues sounds of Kiya King and Company.

It kicked off Catfish in the Alley here in Columbus.

Attendees enjoyed a catfish meal with all the trimmings from Southern Elite Catering.

The two-day event showcases the love of blues, honors the culture of Catfish Alley, and showcases the reason Catfish Alley gained its name in the first place.

Saturday, the event will kick off from noon until 5 p.m. in the Alley.

To kick off the event, there will be an African American Cultural Heritage Walk. The walk will begin at 11 a.m.

“So tomorrow we’ll just walk downtown with some of our new historic markers, and we’ll start here at our office at 117 3rd Street South. It’s a complimentary event. The trail expands all through Columbus and Lowndes County, but we’re going to do the walking part in the downtown area,” Frances Glenn with Visit Columbus said.

There were will performances by James “Super Chikan” Johnson, Dorothy McClung and the Anointed Songbirds, Jimmy Lane, and Honeyboy and Boots.

Southern Elite Catering will also be on hand Saturday with a more of a vmore variedlineup.

There will also be other food vendors and artisans on hand.

The public is invited to come out, hear some great music, and enjoy some even better food.