OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – They’re doing something a little different at a local humane society.

On Saturdays, folks at the Oktibbeha County Humane Society are combining cats, kids, and reading.

For 15 minutes, area kids are invited to bring a book, come in and read to a new furry friend.

Bonnie O’Neill brought her seven-year-old son, Rex, for the first time this weekend, and said she plans on coming back.

“Practicing your reading, which is good, and not being forced by mom and dad and making it some fun with some animals, which you know, can’t go wrong,” O’Neill said.

The director said the program has also lead to an increase in adoptions.