Cattle weight-loss leads to increase market prices for beef

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Temperatures are in the triple digits and

most people are advised to stay in cool spots, but what about animals?

“They began to eat grass early in the morning or late in the evening.”

The summer heat is not only affecting humans but also cattle.

Local farmer Dwight Prowell of Doubles Dee’s Ranch said the high temperatures have caused a few cows to shed some pounds.

“They don’t get a chance to graze or eat as much because they are trying to stay out of the heat,” Prowell said.

The scorching temperatures can also take a toll on the growth of baby calves.

“The mother doesn’t produce as much milk because she is not eating as much, which causes your calf not to gain at the rate they normally gain weight,” Prowell said.

Weight loss plays a major factor when farmers take the cows to the market.

“They are lighter when they go to sell, which means there is less meat for the market to sell onto the market,” Prowell said.

Prices for beef are steady now, but cattle weight challenges can cause changes to your pockets in the upcoming seasons.

“Prices tend to fall when there is a lot of meat on the market well, when there is a shortage of cattle, the price goes up on the farm because farmers have a difficult time finding new replacements for those that they sold,” Prowell said.

Prowell says market prices are often adjusted; however, HE encourages buyers to prioritize quality

“In terms of buying, if they want good healthy meat too, buy directly from the farmers because grass-fed meat is the best meat and the quality is much better if it is grass-fed,” Prowell said. “But don’t just ask the farmer if their cow grass-fed, go and visit the farm and see for yourself.”

To offset any loss, local farmers like Prowell participate in agritourism.